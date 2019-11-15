Rudy Giuliani is under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations and lobbying breaches, reports Bloomberg.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is a central figure in Trump’s impeachment hearings. He reportedly failed to register as a foreign agent and is under scrutiny for possible violations of laws against bribing foreign officials or conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is investigating the former New York City Mayor.

Two of Giuliani’s associates in late October pleaded not guilty to campaign finance charges tied to political contributions, including hundreds of thousands of dollars to a pro-Trump super PAC. The office started looking into Giuliani as prosecutors investigated the associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Parnas and Fruman created Global Energy Producers and allegedly funneled money through the company to the PAC “to obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians,” the indictment says.

“I would not be surprised if he gets indicted,” Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, told Bloomberg. “It’s clear Giuliani is up to his ears in shady stuff and there’s tons of smoke.”