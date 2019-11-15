During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough shared his reaction to the school shooting from the day before at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA.

Scarborough chastised conservatives for not doing anything to stop shootings, saying they would only act if it had been done by a Muslim.

“The thing is, Willie, it’s fascinating that conservatives who have long pushed back on hate crimes because they say all murders are equal, you shouldn’t categorize murders — they do it every day,” Scarborough told the network’s Willie Geist. “Every time American students get shot by American terrorists, we can’t do anything about it. If this shooting yesterday — if it had been a Muslim that had shot two American kids, Washington would be shut down today.”

“Remember San Bernardino? Remember Washington got shut down,” he continued. “But, Jason, if it’s this random domestic terrorism with kids being able to walk into gun stores and get AR-15s and shoot up their schools, not necessarily this school, I don’t know what weapons were used here, but at a majority of the schools, as this epidemic spreads across America, Republicans say absolutely nothing. If one Muslim kills one or two Americans and, you know, says Akbar Allah, then suddenly Washington shuts down. So these Republicans, they actually are prioritizing death. Some deaths are more disturbing than others. But when it’s just our kids getting shot in school, unless a Muslim did it, they just don’t do anything.”

