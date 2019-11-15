House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.) suggested President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s tweets attacking former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during Friday’s public impeachment inquiry hearing could themselves be considered witness intimidation.

“As we sit here testifying, the president is attacking you on Twitter,” Schiff said, reading the tweets out loud.

“Ambassador, you’ve shown the courage to come forward today and testify, notwithstanding the fact that you were encouraged by the White House and the State Department not to, notwithstanding the fact that as you testified earlier the president implicitly threatened you in that call record, and now the president in real time is attacking you,” Schiff continued.

“What effect do you think that has on other witnesses’ willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?” he asked.

When Yovanovitch called it “very intimidating,” Schiff responded, “it’s designed to be intimidating, is it not?” Yovanovitch said she could not speak to its intent, but that intimidation was the “effect.”

“I want to let you know ambassador that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously,” Schiff replied.