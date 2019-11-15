President Trump spoke on the telephone with Ukraine’s President Zelensky twice, on April 21 and on July 25. Trump released the transcript of the July 25 call some weeks ago, to the dismay of Democrats. The conversation was, in my view, entirely appropriate. More recently, Democrats have suggested that there might have been some skulduggery on the April 21 call. So Trump naturally released that one too, earlier today. It is pristine. The April 21 transcript is embedded here:

The Democrats plod desperately on, hoping that somewhere an impeachable offense might be hiding among Trump’s communications relating to Ukraine. But so far, they haven’t gotten even a whiff.