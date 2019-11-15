(CNS NEWS) On Monday, NFL star J.J. Watt launched a new Reebok “Valor” shoe to honor veterans like his late grandfather – and says he will donate all of his personal proceeds to a veterans’ organization that takes veterans to visit the Nation’s Capital.

Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, made the announcement in a Twitter post:

“All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home.”

The tweet includes a video of Watt explaining that the new “Valor 2” shoe line is dedicated to his grandfather, James, and follows last year’s first Valor shoe campaign supporting the Navy Seal Foundation:

