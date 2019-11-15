Dear friends of WND,

Before I say anything else, I just want to say thank you – for reading, appreciating, sharing, and especially supporting, WorldNetDaily during what has been our most challenging year ever.

As most of you know, WND’s founder, editor and CEO Joseph Farah, a veteran journalist of great courage and passion for America, suffered a serious stroke in March and has been recovering at home ever since. And yes, for the many of you who have emailed to ask how Joseph is doing, he is OK and making real progress – and for that we are grateful to God, and also to you for your many prayers and well wishes.

In the meantime, however, WND’s dedicated team of professional journalists, most of whom have been with us pretty much from the beginning (I came on as vice president and managing editor in 1999) are carrying on, and even ramping up our efforts.

And that’s because, as you know, there’s a war going on out there. Not a war in Syria or Afghanistan, but right here in America, which is currently in the throes of what you could accurately describe as a Cold Civil War.

To put it in the plainest English, the Democratic Party has gone completely insane. Its presidential hopefuls advocate wildly destructive policies, such as throwing our borders wide open while dismantling border law enforcement, and then offering everyone in the world free cradle-to-grave healthcare and other free stuff if they can just get here and vote Democrat. Policies like this are not merely deranged and suicidal – they’re also literally impossible. Yet there they are, the Democratic presidential candidates daily spouting such wild pipe dreams as defy the imagination – all designed, naturally, to buy off every possible voting group. And the absurdly misnamed “mainstream media” pretend these candidates are advocating some brilliant, forward-looking policies, rather than the droolingly insane fantasies they truly are.

Meanwhile, in the midst of President Donald Trump’s vibrant economy, his serious rethinking of the Deep State’s endless-war foreign policy, and the lowest unemployment rates in recorded history, the Democrats are intent on impeaching him over a phone call. Think of it: They want to reverse the 2016 election results and remove the democratically elected president just a few months before the next election. Why? That’s easy: They’re afraid that whichever lying, lunatic candidate they ultimately select will lose to Trump.

Anyway, while all of these things are playing out, and as WND “girds its loins” to investigate and report on all the key battles in this Cold Civil War, here I come again asking for your help.

So let me say something about that.

Yes it’s true, WND is enduring a lot of very difficult slings and arrows right now. In addition to Joseph Farah’s medical crisis, we are basically under attack from all sides. We’re made to virtually disappear from search results by Google; and while Big Tech wrecks our business model, we’re branded “hateful extremists” by their “arbiter of goodness and decency,” the corrupt, reckless and far-left Southern Poverty Law Center; we have to fight off bogus lawsuits and lawsuit threats; and we were hacked so badly a few months ago that it almost killed us – seriously. (Fortunately, that situation is completely over, fixed and done with.)

I started off by saying “thank you” for your kind support, and now I’d like to expand that expression of appreciation into something more tangible. As you may know, WorldNetDaily has a popular online store called the WND Superstore, featuring thousands of products. Well, for this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas season – and I honestly don’t know how long we’ll be able to sustain this offer – we have put together what is BY FAR the largest and most crazy-generous sale we have ever done. Everything in this section is $5 and under, and there are about 200 products!

I know what many people are probably tempted to think right now: “Oh I get it, these are just the dogs they couldn’t sell during the rest of the year, and now they’re trying to palm them off as though they were some great deal.”

Nope.

As you will see if you browse through the “$5 and Below” store, we have included many of our bestselling, most popular, most appealing items in here – at vastly reduced prices. There are some truly astonishing bargains (like the $110 twenty-inch glass vase – for $5! Yes, really. You get the idea).

Anyway, please do yourself a big favor and check this out. There are 17 pages of products in the “$5 and Below” store. Take a few minutes and look through the whole thing. And if you happen to be in need of Christmas presents for friends and loved ones, or just want some genuinely eye-popping bargains you won’t believe, consider this our gift to you.

While I’m at it, please allow me also to commend to you our monthly magazine, Whistleblower. This is essentially a project of mine, which I’ve put together monthly since I started with WND more than 20 years ago. I’ll just say this: If you have read and like my books, like “The Marketing of Evil” and others, then you’ll love Whistleblower, because that is where I first get to work out my ideas and publish my newest material. This past year we’ve had some truly amazing issues – from “MASTERS OF PROJECTION: How today’s Democrats accuse their opponents of the very evil they perpetrate” to “HOW THE LEFT HURTS KIDS: While Democrats feign concern, their policies harm, corrupt and destroy children” to “BIG TECH’S STEALTH COUP: How the leftwing lords of the internet intend to swing the 2020 election” to our ultra-powerful abortion issue, simply titled “STOP KILLING BABIES.”

Whistleblower is available in both print and digital editions. And since Christmas is around the corner, I should mention that Whistleblower gift subscriptions have long been among the most popular gifts in the WND Superstore.

I’d also like to recommend WND Weekly to you. If you’d rather avoid ads, and if you’d like to be able to read WND on your schedule, and with all of WND’s terrific news stories and commentaries laid out in a beautifully designed magazine-style layout, and all in a permanent digital format you can share with others, and which will not disappear so you can keep it forever, then you’ll find WND Weekly both a bargain and a blessing.

Finally, I can’t end without reminding you that ever since Big Tech (especially Google and Facebook) destroyed the business model for online news by soaking up 90% of digital advertising revenue, driving many news organizations under, WND depends more than ever on your thoughtfulness and generosity toward us. We deeply appreciate your kindness, and try to demonstrate that appreciation not just with words, but through our daily commitment to make sure WND serves you with the kind of courageous, truthful news coverage you have come to expect from us.

As I often say, you cannot have a free country without a free press. But as you know, Big Tech is committed not only to censoring and suppressing truthful journalism, but to entirely reshaping the world in its progressive, socialist, “woke” image – starting with defeating Donald Trump next November.

WND is on the front lines of this Cold Civil War and means to do whatever we can to stop this from happening!

If you value WND, please help us. We are still blessed with a large and loyal readership; millions of people have freely benefited from WND’s tireless and courageous journalism for over two decades. Please consider helping us with the most generous donation you can manage.

This is a time for action – for all of us. The Deep State, the mad-stream media and the lunatic left aren’t holding back; they’re stepping up their game. We need to do the same. I pray you will be inspired to join with us.

Thank you so much.

Sincerely,

David KupelianVice President and Managing Editor, WND.comEditor, Whistleblower magazineAuthor, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” & “The Snapping of the American Mind”

P.S. Visit our fantastic “$5 and Below” store section while it lasts. Subscribe (or give gift subscriptions) to Whistleblower. And be sure to take advantage of WND Weekly.

And please pitch in and help WND financially while there is still time. As an alternative way to donate, you may send your contribution to the WND News Center, 580 E Street, P.O. Box 100, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

All of us at WND deeply appreciate your support. It’s truly what enables us to keep going. I think you’ll agree, with the very future of our beloved country now hanging so critically in the balance, we need a vibrant and free press more than ever.

Please help support WND today, as generously as you can. Thank you very much.