(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — One of special counsel Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors is offering advice to House Democrats for their impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official who was known as Mueller’s “pitbull” during the Russia investigation, made his debut Wednesday as an NBC News legal analyst.

He explained how the House Democrats faltered in their first day of public hearings and should refocus their proceedings from Ukraine to United States election interference if they want to make an effective case against Trump.

