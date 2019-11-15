President TrumpDonald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE on Friday complained of a historic “double standard” after his longtime associate Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRoger Stone jury ends first day of deliberation without a verdict Jury set to begin deliberating in Stone trial Former InfoWars conspiracist appeals after judge tosses .6M suit against Mueller, CIA MORE was convicted on seven felony counts, including lying to Congress and witness tampering related to his efforts to feed the Trump campaign information on WikiLeaks in 2016.

Trump bemoaned in a tweet shortly after the verdict was announced that Stone was convicted of lying when several of his political rivals were not. Among those Trump suggested should be considered were Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ DOJ watchdog won’t let witnesses submit written feedback on investigation into Russia probe: report What are Republicans going to do after Donald Trump leaves office? MORE, former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanThe curious timeline for taking down Trump Brennan: Russian election interference ‘changed the mind of at least one voter’ Brennan responds to Trump tweet with advice for diplomats, intelligence agents and ‘other courageous patriots’ MORE, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.) and former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump Gowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ MORE.

“Didn’t they lie?” Trump tweeted. “A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?”

….A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Prosecutors said that Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee in a September 2017 deposition when he told lawmakers that he had no records of communications with his intermediary with WikiLeaks or with the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks. Stone was also accused of lying about the identity of his intermediary.

Stone’s legal team argued that the right-wing provocateur was not trying to deceive Congress but that he believed the WikiLeaks controversy did not fit the parameters of the House Intelligence Committee’s parameters of its investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the election.

Stone’s conviction makes him the latest Trump associate to be criminally implicated in Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He joins former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortManafort sought to hurt Clinton 2016 campaign efforts in key states: NYT Ex-Trump campaign official testifies Stone gave updates on WikiLeaks email dumps Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law sentenced to 9 years in prison for scamming Dustin Hoffman, others MORE, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenDay one impeachment hearings draw 13.1M viewers, down 32 percent from Comey hearings DC bars to open early for impeachment mania Ex-Trump campaign official testifies Stone gave updates on WikiLeaks email dumps MORE, and former campaign advisers Richard Gates and George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Red-state governors races pose test for Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP George Papadopoulos launches campaign to run for Katie Hill’s congressional seat MORE.

Trump has in the past sought to distance himself from Stone’s involvement with his campaign. He said in February that he had not thought about a possible pardon for Stone as he was awaiting trial.

“First of all, Roger Stone didn’t work on the campaign, except way, way at the beginning long before we’re talking about,” Trump said at the time. “Roger is somebody that I’ve always liked, but a lot of people like Roger, some people probably don’t like Roger, but Roger Stone’s somebody I’ve always liked.”