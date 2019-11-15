President TrumpDonald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE harshly criticized the tenure of former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE as she testified at a House impeachment hearing and emphasized he had the right to remove her from the post.

Trump asserted that “everywhere” Yovanovitch served “turned bad,” and noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke negatively of her during their July 25 phone call.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

“They call it ‘serving at the pleasure of the President.’ The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First!” Trump continued.

Trump then claimed he has done “FAR more” for Ukraine than President Obama.

Asked to respond to Trump’s criticism at the hearing later Friday morning, Yovanovitch said the tweets were “intimidating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating,” Yovanovitch replied when asked about them by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.). Schiff then said the committee takes witness intimidation “very seriously.”

She also defended her tenure at the State Department, saying she believed she and others “have made things demonstrably better for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I’ve served in.”

Yovanovitch, a career foreign service officer who has served in Republican and Democratic administrations, was abruptly recalled from her ambassadorship by Trump in the spring after the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ Giuliani under investigation for alleged campaign finance, lobbying breaches: report MORE and his allies engaged in a smear campaign to oust her, according to testimony in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said that Trump had lost confidence in Yovanovitch at the time of her ouster. Sullivan has said she did nothing wrong.

House Democrats called Yovanovitch to testify on Friday about her ouster, which preceded an effort by Giuliani to get Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit Trump politically. House Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused his office to pressure Ukraine to pursue the investigations, which he raised on the July 25 call with Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also raised Yovanovitch during the call, describing her as “bad news” and saying she was “going to go through some things.” Zelesnky also later told Trump he agreed she was a “bad ambassador.”

Yovanovitch testified Friday that she felt threatened when she saw Trump had raised her on the call.

“I was shocked and devastated,” she said. “It was a terrible moment.”