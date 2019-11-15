Donald Trump Jr. fired back Friday at attorney George Conway, suggesting that he had no business “giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency.”

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. ???? I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

Trump Jr. was responding to a tweet from Conway, who is married to White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway, insulting President Trump and his son. (RELATED: ‘Give My Best To Your Fugitive Friend’: Trump Jr. Has A Birthday Message For Whoopi Goldberg)

Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have. https://t.co/xthvCDPX8C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019