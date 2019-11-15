During his rally in Louisiana, President Donald Trump mocked the recent testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

The two state department officials had testified as part of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. Trump targeted the two in remarks during a rally in Louisiana on Thursday night.

The president said: “You saw yesterday, about when they asked these two Never Trumpers, ‘What exactly do you think you will impeach him for?’ “And they stood there and went, like, what?

Mediaite noted the two had offered no opinion when asked to describe what they saw as an impeachable offense. Taylor noted their role was not to determine what was impeachable or not.

And Trump took another shot at Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry.

“But they are unraveling, and their sinister plans will fail,” he said. “They have already failed, as far as I’m concerned.”