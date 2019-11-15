President Donald Trump on Friday, after his former advisor Roger Stone was found guilty of several charges, demanded to know why his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton and several others were not also going to prison.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?” he posted on Twitter. “A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?”

Stone, a longtime friend and ally of the president, was convicted on all seven counts of an indictment accusing him of lying to Congress about pursuing emails Russia had hacked that were damaging to Clinton’s 2016 election bid. The charges also included witness tampering and obstruction the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 election.

Stone marks the sixth Trump aide or adviser convicted through charges brought during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He could face up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

On Thursday, Stone’s friend Alex Jones, the personality behind Infowars, said Stone told him before deliberations that he expected to be found guilty and hoped for a pardon from Trump, reports The Washington Times.

“He said to me, ‘Alex, barring a miracle, I appeal to God and I appeal to your listeners for prayer and I appeal to the president to pardon me, because to do so would be an action that would show these corrupt courts that they are not going to get away with persecuting people for their free speech or for the crime of getting people elected. If we don’t do that it will embolden their criminal activity,'” Jones said on his show.