President Donald Trump said that political operative Roger Stone’s jury verdict issued Friday was unfair, pointing to a “double standard.”

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Roger Stone was convicted of all seven counts brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, including false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering regarding his contact with WikiLeaks operatives during the 2016 elections.

Trump questioned why all of the bureaucrats involved in the Russia hoax such as “Crooked” Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, James Clapper, ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, and Robert Mueller all remained free, despite what he described as obvious lies.

“Didn’t they lie?” Trump asked. “A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country”:

So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

….A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019