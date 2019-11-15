Hey, are you seeing these hearings?

They don’t have anything.

It’s come down to someone hearing the president on the phone with Sondland.

In a crowded Kyiv restaurant. But still hearing every word.

Then there is another person who amazingly heard Trump too.

Heard what?

Trump wanted “investigations.”

Trump always wanted investigations.

Long before his “call” with Zelensky, he openly and publicly complained about the Bidens’ role in the Ukraine.

So, in the “transcript,” we see Trump raises it again.

But only after Zelenskiy brings up the issue of investigations.

Trump references Biden quite briefly and at the very end of the conversation.

Trump off-handedly suggests they look into Joe Biden’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating corruption.

The transcript is clear, Trump made no demand of quid pro quo.

Even Sondland testified Trump never asked him to make such a demand.

So the Democrats hit their high water mark during the secret hearing period weeks ago.

Nothing new has emerged.

What do the Democrats do?

Almost two months since the impeachment inquiry, we’re just discovering this is “bribery.”

But a quid pro quo, per se, is not bribery.

Senator Smith tells Senator Jones, “You help me with getting bridge money for Florida and I’ll help you get highway money for Iowa.”

That’s a quid pro quo but it’s not bribery. It’s just politics!

The Democrats are trying to criminalize politics.

Their bribery charge brings us down a slippery slope.

If President Rogers tells his staff he wants to support billions in infrastructure for Michigan because it will help his re-election, is that bribery?

Now the Democrats seem to be hanging by a thread.

Sure, they have raised some serious concerns here.

But no crime was committed and nothing worthy of impeachment.

No high crime.

The public sees it that way too.

This should have all been handled by regular Congressional oversight.

Instead, we have impeachment.

Secret hearings.

Limitations on GOP questioning of witnesses.

Key witnesses not called before the committee.

Selective leaking of witnesses’ secret testimony.

Still, Democrats claim an abuse of power.

But the House’s denial of due process for the president is a far more serious abuse of power.

This proves, in my mind, the Democrats are trying to score political points for 2020.

Pelosi is delivering for her base. She had to check the box.

Thus, the race to wrap impeachment up by Christmas, a holiday gift to the far left.

The plan: bloody Trump, but limit the collateral damage to the Democrats themselves with a slimmed down impeachment probe.

Then bait the president to attack, get him to tweet and stop talking about his remarkable record as president.

He has the best economy since Eisenhower.

How do you beat that in 2020?

Finally, two things resonate with me.

First, Steve Bannon is looking like a prophet.

At the White House, all he talked about was cycling out the Obama holdovers from the NSC.

“We’re going to have big problems,” he would warn, seeing danger if Trump staffers were not brought into the NSC.

I heard it myself.

And then there’s Trump.

The legendary Ben Hogan said a great golfer isn’t defined by his best shots, but by his best “bad shots.”

That’s Trump.

He always makes the best bad shots.

He has a track record of making miracles out of messes.

Nancy, mark my words.

