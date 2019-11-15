A small (but musical) group of Antifa protesters gathered outside the Melody Center in Portland, Oregon, last weekend in an effort to derail a right-wing town hall event organized by #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka.

The event speakers included Straka, a former liberal who started a viral campaign to encourage leftists to “walk away” from the “divisive tenets” often endorsed by today’s Democratic Party, author and documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, journalist Andy Ngo, and radio host Lars Larson. The speakers came together to talk about how conservatives can “save America for the second time.”

“Slightly Offens*ve” host Elijah Schaffer and Austen “Fleccas” Fletcher headed to the Portland venue to expose the antics of the about 20 masked Antifa members as they harassed event attendees, chanted strange obscenities, and hurled insults at local police.

Watch the video below (Content warning: Strong language):

[embedded content]

ANTIFA Protests “Portland #WalkAway”: The Musical



youtu.be



