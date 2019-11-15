Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is steadily garnering more support from black Democratic voters as she vies for her party’s 2020 presidential nomination with more than a dozen other candidates.

According to an Axios analysis of several polls dating back to March, Warren’s support among this demographic has risen from less than 0.5% to 20%. She still lags behind former Vice President Joe Biden (43%), but his number is about where it was in March.

“She’s the only one who consistently leaves the room with more support than whatever she came in with,” Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder Cliff Albright told Axios. “The exact opposite is the case for Joe Biden.”

An NBC News analysis, meanwhile, found that in every election since 1992, the Democratic presidential nominee was backed by the majority of black voters.

According to the RealClear Politics polling average, Biden leads Warren by 5 points, a lead that has significantly shrunk in recent months. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is close behind in third.