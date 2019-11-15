Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a “total coward,” after Garrett tore Rudolph’s helmet off and struck him with it in the waning moments of their game on Thursday Night Football.

The incident occurred late in the game after Garrett hit Rudolph late and drove him to the ground.

Watch:

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

In his post game press conference, Rudolph called Garrett a “coward” and a “bully.”

Watch:

“I know it was bush league, total coward move on his part.” Steelers QB Mason Rudolph comments on what transpired with Myles Garrett.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/KcyzBS49np — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 15, 2019

Garrett is facing a multitude of different disciplinary actions by the league. Some suggest the Browns star will be suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, others believe that suspension will be coupled with a hefty fine.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called his teammate’s actions “inexcusable,” in his post game comments.

Rudolph struggled in the game, throwing for 244 yards and 4 interceptions. The Browns won 21-7.

