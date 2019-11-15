Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett started a violent brawl during Thursday night’s match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he took Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet from him and hit him in the head with it.

“The game was effectively over when, with eight seconds to go, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph jarred at Garrett’s helmet following a sack. The defensive end then jerked the quarterback’s helmet off before ultimately swinging it at him and hitting Rudolph in the head as they tangled on their feet,” PennLive reported. “Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey threw himself into the ensuing scrum in the Browns’ end zone, punching Garrett, then kicking him on the ground as the sidelines emptied and Steelers linemen held back Rudolph.”

“Garrett and Pouncey were both ejected, along with another Browns player,” PennLive continued. “The game finally did end, but not before a series of events that will set the NFL pregame show talkings points for days to come, if not weeks, and Garrett is surely facing a lengthy suspension.”

WATCH:

Not sure how they let Garrett play again this season after this. Yanking Rudolph by the face mask until his helmet came off, then hitting him with his helmet in the head? pic.twitter.com/hfbqHt43uo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2019

“That’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field” pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

and as called on Fox Deportes: pic.twitter.com/YePLYpGmNn — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

Immediately following the incident, former Steelers’ player James Harrison tweeted: “That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?!”

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

ESPN radio host Matt Fontana tweeted: “Cleveland Police just walked out of the #Browns locker room. That’s a first for me.”

Cleveland Police just walked out of the #Browns locker room. That’s a first for me. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) November 15, 2019