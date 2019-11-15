Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was finally able to get her questioning in of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Friday afternoon, after being repeatedly shut down from speaking by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The effective questioning from Ms. Stefanik acted to underscore the fact that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, to emphasize the Biden family’s shady business dealings within Ukraine, and finally, to highlight President Donald Trump’s support of Ukraine, particularly in relation to the lack of support provided under the Obama administration.

“Stefanik asked Yovanovitch to confirm that she believes she ‘serves at the pleasure of the president’ and that she is still an employee of the State Department on leave as a fellow at Georgetown. Yovanovitch did,” The Washington Post outlined.

Stefanik also had Yovanovitch confirm that “the Obama administration’s State Department prepped her for her ambassadorial confirmation process in part by grilling her about Hunter Biden’s position with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company who paid the former vice president’s son $50,000 a month,” the Post noted.

“For the millions of Americans watching,” Rep. Stefanik said, “President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her conformation.” “And yet our democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same wurytion that the Obama administration was so concerned about,” Stefanik added. “But we will continue asking.” Stefanik closed her five minutes of questioning by stating that the defensive lethal aid advocated for by Yovanovitch “was not provided by President Obama; that was provided by President Trump.” “That is correct,” Yovanovitch answered.

Rep. Schiff was accused of sexism after have he repeatedly stonewalled Ms. Stefanik earlier in the hearing.

“During the hearing, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) yielded his time to Stefanik who started to question Yovanovitch before being cut off by Schiff,” The Daily Wire reported. Here’s that exchange:

Nunes: I know Ms. Stefanik you had a few quick questions for the ambassador. I yield to you Ms. Stefanik. Stefanik: Thank you, Mr. Nunes. Ambassador Yovanovitch– Schiff: The gentlewoman will suspend. The gentlewoman will suspend. Stefanik: What is the interruption for this time? Schiff: The gentlewoman will suspend, you’re not recognized. Mr. Nunes– Nunes: I just recognized Ms. Stefanik. Schiff: Under the House Res. 660 you are not allowed to yield time except to counsel. Stefanik: The ranking member to another member of Congress. Schiff: Nope, nope. That is not accurate. Nunes: You’re gagging the gentlewoman from New York? Stefank: That is accurate. Ambassador Yovanovitch I want to thank you for being here today– Schiff: The gentlewoman will suspend, you’re not recognized. Stefanik: This is the fifth time that you have elected members of Congress, duly-elected members of Congress– Schiff: The gentlewoman will suspend. Nunes: Mr. Chair, we control the time and customary to this committee, who ever controls the time can yield to whoever they wish. If we have members of Congress who have a few questions, it seems appropriate that we would let Ms. Stefanik ask her question. Schiff: Mr. Nunes, you or minority counsel are recognized.

“Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship,” Stefanik criticized Schiff via Twitter.

