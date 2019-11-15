(Christian Post) Kevin Adell, the white owner and CEO of the Word Network, which is billed “the largest, African American religious network in the WORLD,” has apologized for sharing a meme that depicts him pimping popular black preachers.

“When I set out to create The Word Network 20 years ago, it was my goal to provide a platform that would spread the word of God and continue to build His kingdom by providing hope and inspiration to those who felt hopeless and voiceless, but I didn’t build this ministry alone. The Word Network is only where it is today because of stellar, committed visionaries, who are passionate about changing lives and making our world a better place. I am grateful beyond measure for each and every one of them,” Adell began in a statement released through The Foster Jones Group and shared with The Christian Post on Friday.

