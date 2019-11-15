The White House released the transcript of President Donald Trump’s first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place on April 21, 2019, at the start of Friday’s public impeachment hearings.

The transcript features Trump congratulating Zelensky on his electoral victory and promising to invite him to the White House for a visit, and it is far less substantive than the leaders’ later call on July 25. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Selling ‘Read The Transcript’ Shirts)

“I think you will do a great job,” Trump told Zelensky during the April call. “I have many friends in Ukraine who know you and like you.”

Zelensky also invited Trump to attend his inauguration in Ukraine, to which Trump said he would try to make it but may have to send a representative on his behalf. There are no mentions of investigations, favors, military aid, or any other key elements being investigated in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against the president.

The transcript was dropped at the start of Friday’s hearing with former Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and was read into the congressional record by Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT: