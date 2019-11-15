The White House on Friday released a transcript of President TrumpDonald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House released the transcript moments before a public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry.

The conversation is likely to serve as a favorable talking point for Trump and his allies as they seek to distance the president from allegations that he pressured Zelensky to investigate a domestic political rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump teased over the weekend that he would likely release a transcript of the April phone call, which came before the now-infamous July 25 conversation between the two leaders that is at the center of an impeachment inquiry in the House.

The call took place shortly after Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine.

Here’s a copy of what the White House released:

First Conversation Had Between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine





ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats open televised impeachment hearings Defending their honor as we hear their testimony The Hill’s Morning Report – Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine MORE, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry who raised concerns to his superiors about the July 25 call, told lawmakers in a closed-door hearing last month that he felt the April conversation with Zelensky “was actually a very good call.”

“Everybody was happy, high-fiving from that call because we were moving in the right direction for Ukraine,” Vindman said, according to a transcript of his testimony released Friday.

According to a rough transcript of the July 25 call released by the White House in September, Trump asked Zelensky to pursue investigations related to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory about Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee server.

House Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused the power of his office to press for investigations that would benefit him politically.