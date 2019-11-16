George Conway, husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, faced intense backlash on Saturday for calling Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY) “lying trash,” and then promoting a doctored image of Stefanik flipping off a camera during yesterday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Conway, who claims to be a conservative, has repeatedly targeted Stefanik online after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) tried to yield his time to her during yesterday’s hearing and Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) refused to allow her to speak – which was in accordance with the rules during the 45-minute round of questions – but acted hostile toward her in the process of not allowing her to speak, which critics noted was a bad look for Schiff.

Conway, who was not in any way involved with the hearing, responded to Stefanik’s stunt by promoting the Democrat who is challenging her in her district, and by repeatedly attacking Stefanik on Twitter.

In the tweet that got the most traction online, Conway wrote, “@EliseStefanik is lying trash. Please give to her opponent, @TedraCobb.”

Conway then promoted what appeared to be doctored images of Stefanik flipping off cameras during yesterday’s hearing.

In one tweet, Conway wrote: “This woman doesn’t deserve to hold public office. Please retweet this and give what you can to her opponent, @TedraCobb.”

In another tweet, Conway responded to Fox News political commentator Brit Hume by tweeting out a picture of Stefanik, writing: “Hey Brit, here’s what the woman I denounced was doing while Ambassador Yovanovich was getting a standing ovation. Kind of seems trashy to me, but perhaps you have different standards. By the way, has anyone made the case that she didn’t lie yesterday about her ridiculous stunt?”

Stefanik responded to Conway, writing: “And for you @gtconway3d – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support.”

Stefanik also posted a photograph from yesterday showing that the image that Conway promoted of her could not have been real because she did not have nail polish on.

Stefanik tweeted: “The photoshopped picture that the Leftist Twitter mob led by George Conway is circulating is FAKE – I’ve been so busy exposing Adam Schiff’s #regimeofsecrecy that I haven’t had time for a manicure in weeks! Proof from yesterday”

Conway faced substantial backlash online over his conduct and later deleted the tweets where he promoted the doctored images.

Julie Gunlock, Director of Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), tweeted: “If you had any doubt that this guy is an abusive creep, here’s more evidence.”

Hume tweeted: “It is apparently not enough for this man, supposedly a respected lawyer, to dispute Stefanik’s claim of unfair treatment. No, he must denounce her as ‘trash.’ What does that say about him?”

Political strategist Chris Barron tweeted: “Honest question, what is the matter with you? Are you this desperate for attention or are you in need of medication? This isn’t normal behavior.”

Dennis Kneale tweeted: “You just called a Congresswoman “lying trash,” a phrase loaded with trailer-park meaning. Gee, @gtconway3d, why not just come right out and call her a whore? You better hope her husband misses this & doesn’t pay you a visit. You are the #WorldsWorstHusband @KellyannePolls”

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted: “The self-righteous folks that offer lectures ad nauseam about decency on CNN and MSNBC probably think it’s okay to say this about a sitting Congresswoman because she’s not pro-impeachment”

