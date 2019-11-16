(NBC NEWS) Due South, a student publication at the University of South Alabama, has been printed by local business Interstate Printing since 2012. However, when the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sara Boone, sent over the latest issue for printing, she received an unexpected response.

“After reviewing the subject matter of the 2019 Fall edition of Due South, we must respectfully decline to print this issue of the publication,” Tracey Smith, a spokesperson for Interstate Printing, wrote in an email addressed to Boone that was provided to NBC News. “As the magazine expresses freedom of lifestyles, we must express our freedom by declining to print on the principle that we are a Christian company that does not adhere to the content.”

