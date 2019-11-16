HBO host Bill Maher’s Friday night “New Rule” segment was a plea for Americans with vastly differing political opinions to “learn to live with each other” in the same way family members put aside their own differences.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The HBO host began the “Real Time with Bill Maher” segment by pointing out that the “single shining truth about democracy” is “sharing the country with assholes you can’t stand” in the same way families don’t choose who comes over for Thanksgiving.

“You don’t get to choose the guests, because those freaks are your family,” he quipped. “Think about that the next time you think you can own someone politically. Think about how you can see politics so differently from people who share your very blood.”

The liberal comedian lamented that “46 percent of the country” chose Trump, a decision liberals like him “will never understand,” yet Trump supporters “will never understand roaring about gluten all the time, or a Puerto Rican Alexander Hamilton.” (RELATED: Bill Maher: Social Justice Warriors A ‘Cancer On Progressivism’)

“We’re so divided,” he said. “It’s no longer enough to just make a point. You have to destroy. You have to own people, except the person who gets owned doesn’t change their mind … America is a big country filled with millions of people who don’t think the way you do and never will, and you can’t own, vanquish or disappear them.”

Maher then brought up the prospect of a second Civil War, which “sounds impossible” but “is not.”

Now lately we’ve been hearing more and more about a second civil war, which sounds impossible in this modern affluent country. It is not. We all talk about Trump as an existential threat, but his side sees Democratic control of government the exact same way. And when both sides believe the other guy taking over means the end of the world, yes, you can have a civil war.

“We are going to have to learn to live with each other or there will be blood,” he said before praising the fact that Ellen Degeneres sat next to George W. Bush at a football game.