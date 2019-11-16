Paul noted a couple days ago the very public “workout” publicity stunt of Colin Kaepernick, which was scheduled to go off at 3 pm eastern time today at Atlanta Falcons stadium. But suddenly this morning Kaepernick complained that the media were being overly restricted, and suddenly moved the event to a local high school and delayed the start time.

ESPN reported about an hour ago:

Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout is being moved to a new location in the Atlanta area and will now start at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, representatives for the quarterback announced Saturday afternoon. The NFL had previously declined to allow media and cameras into the workout, as Kaepernick had requested for transparency, attorney Ben Meiselas and agent Jeff Nalley said in a statement. They said media would now be allowed to attend the workout.

No idea if it is going off right now or not (I’m at an airport). Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson was supposed to run the workout, but TMZ reports there are doubts whether this will still happen:

Colin’s team is now saying that if the guy’s still up for it, they’d like to keep the invite open for former Browns coach Hue Jackson to oversee the drills and workout Colin will now go through at the Atlanta-area school. Jackson was originally scheduled to lead Kap through QB drills at the Falcon facility — time will tell if he’ll show to the new location.

Stay tuned for updates. My hunch is, this workout may not come off at all, but if it does and if teams are unimpressed with his readiness to play, he’ll blame it on the NFL’s conditions that “forced” him to change the venue, and we’ll start a new round of stunts.