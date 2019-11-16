A LAST minute candidate for the Lib Dems in a marginal seat has previously featured in an S&M-style television ad, complete with a whip, suspenders and stockings.

Claire Malcomson was parachuted into the party to replace Tim Walker in Canterbury for the General Election candidate — and it appears she upholds very liberal values indeed.

4

Party whip… Claire Malcomson has replaced Liberal Democrat candidate Tim WalkerCredit: YouTube/Casino777

4

Political animal… The single mother-of-four featured in racy advert shot in 2014Credit: YouTube/Casino777

4

Claire Malcomson is a trained actress

Ms Malcolmson, who appears in a raunchy 30-second clip for a Belgian casino, told Kent Online: “You’re supposed to do these things in a liberal society.”

The clip begins with the prospective MP — who is an actress and part-time singer — dining at a restaurant with a fictional partner.

A flirtatious waitress slips Ms Malcolmson’s partner her number, which he promptly bins.

The scene then cuts to the previously sedate couple back at home.

But as the man gets ready for bed , Ms Malcolmson characters bursts into the bedroom rigged up in an S&M-style latex corset, elbow-length gloves and stockings with suspenders.

She cracks a whip against the bed as the pair exchange naughty glances before it cuts to the casino’s logo.

There’s nothing risqué about it… I’m fully clothed — I’ve got tights on Lib Dem candidate Claire Malcomson

The next scene shows the pair later seen sitting in bed and looking dishevelled as they access the betting website, whereupon the video ends.

Speaking to her local paper Kent Online about the racy ad, which was part of a lighthearted television campaign from 2014, said: “There’s nothing risqué about it.

“I think it’s the way people look at things. I’m fully clothed — I’ve got tights on.

“If you can’t do things like that…you’re supposed to do them in a liberal society. It’s meant to be a joke.”

The advert has featured on Ms Malcomson’s website, which also links to her political Twitter profile.

The single mother-of-four is currently a district councillor in Dorking, Surrey.

The actress turned politician said she would not consider appearing in such an advert again now as it could damage her “credibility”.

Ms Malcomson trained at LAMDA for three years and has acting credits for The Bill and Jonathan Creek.

Canterbury, which used to be a Conservative safeseat, is considered to be Kent’s most marginal one.

4

Claire Malcomson is now out on the campaign trail for the Lib Dems