Conservative Denver radio station 710 KNUS fired host and former district attorney Craig Silverman during his broadcast Saturday after he criticized Donald Trump, according to the Denver Post.

Silverman told the paper he was taken off the air for replaying a 2015 interview with Trump surrogate Roger Stone, who was found guilty on seven federal charges on Friday including witness tampering.

In the interview, Silverman told Stone that one of his biggest concerns with Trump was his connection to Roy Cohn, who assisted Joseph McCarthy in the House Committee on Un-American Activities in the 1950s and later served as Trump’s personal lawyer. The Colorado radio station promptly took Silverman off the air and removed the webpage for his show from their site.

You can listen to that 2015 interview below:

Here is my 12.31.15 interview w #RogerStone – recorded as I filled in for Dan Caplis & then re-played when I filled in for Boyles on @710KNUS . My favorite part, when we talked about Roy Cohn and him introducing Cohn to Trump during Reagan run in 1980. https://t.co/Uml7NIKUjg — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) November 15, 2019

“Sad day for Colorado and the First Amendment,” Colorado State Rep. Dylan Roberts tweeted about the dismissal. “Toe the Trump line instead of talking about law and facts if you want a show? ‘Sad…as our President would say.’”

Silverman, who hosted “The Craig Silverman Show” on Saturdays mornings for more than five years, thanked Roberts for his support and said he would not back down from criticizing the Trump administration.

“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line,” Silverman replied to Roberts’ tweet. “I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me.”

In a subsequent tweet, Silverman wrote, “The 95% nice reaction to my firing has been most appreciated. That is a strange sentence to write but it has been a strange Saturday.”

Silverman is scheduled to tell his story Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter.

