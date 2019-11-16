(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Two days ago documents were released that show millions transferred from foreign sources to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and John Kerry and his family!

Documents reportedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office show complex money transfers from foreign sources into former President Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State’s families.

A further review of the files released by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office provide more damning evidence of corrupt actions by Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State.

