Donald Trump Jr. shared what he’s learned about people and politics since his dad took office, from issues such as “cancel” culture and transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

He told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that in his new book “Triggered” he shares stories about relationships his family had with celebrities and Democratic politicians who now often criticize the president’s policies and rhetoric. (RELATED: ‘Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Shake My Hand’: Don Jr. Reflects On His Interview With ‘The View’.)

“Al Sharpton, when he needed a place to live in New York, he called me for a reference to get set up in an apartment,” said Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. also recounted a story about the co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, hanging out back stage at one of the last finales of the “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Trump Jr. told the Caller that Goldberg didn’t shake his hand when he visited “The View” to promote his new book.

He also defended gay tennis legend Martina Navratilova who has come under fire by some on the left for her views on trans women in women’s sports.

