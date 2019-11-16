Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik pointed out during Friday’s impeachment hearings the fact that former President Barack Obama’s own State Department expressed concern about Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma Holdings.

During the Friday hearings, Stefanik questioned former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch about Obama-era prepping for her own Senate confirmation hearing, in which the potential conflict of interest on the issue was raised.

WATCH:

Yovanovitch admits being prepped by Obama admin on Hunter Biden & Burisma during confirmationhttps://t.co/ogbq3gkm4Y pic.twitter.com/gnqs5BDDI0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2019

“This was in the form of practice questions and answers,” said Stefanik. “This is your deposition. And you testified that in this particular practice Q&A with the Obama State Department, it wasn’t just generally about Burisma and corruption. It was specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma. Is that correct?”

“Yes it is,” Yovanovitch responded. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Refuses To Let Elise Stefanik Question Witness)

And the exact quote from your testimony, Ambassador, is, ‘The way the question was phrased in this model Q&A was, what can you tell us about Hunter Biden, you know, being named to the board of Burisma?’ So, for the millions of Americans watching, President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful Ambassador nominee before her confirmation. And yet our democratic colleagues and the chairman at this committee cried foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about. But we will continue asking it.

Finally, Stefanik pointed out that it was the Trump administration that eventually delivered the lethal aid to Ukraine, not Obama, to which Yovanovitch responded, “that’s correct.”