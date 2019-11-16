5G street lights are a “weapons system” being released into UK streets, a conspiracist has claimed.

Over the last few months claims have been made that 5G systems could be harming the environment and the public.

And in a recent video, conspiracist Anthony Steele claimed a whistleblower who works for the police has come forward to confirm it.

Anthony deconstructed a light he claims the whistleblower sent him a light so he could see its inner elements.

While taking it apart, he said: “This is a weapon system, nothing more than a weapon system.

“I know it’s masquerading as a light but it’s a weapon.”

While stripping the lights of its internal components, Anothony held the antenna up.

“This has got the 450-volt capacitor on it and you see the cabling? It’s really important to see that,” he said.

“It’s an extremely dangerous piece of hardware, this is the single element and 31875.

“A lot of people are making complaints to the council now and making complaints that they’re being lied to about this technology.”

Steven went on to explosively claim that “the councils are lying about what this is.”

He added: “It’s an illegal piece of equipment, it’s not a part FCC approved piece of equipment.

“This can target acquire, it’s a radar that’s a scanner its a scanner antenna. They are illegal.

“If anyone thinks that councils have the right to scan your home are mistaken.

“That’s an offence in law.”

Since uploading the clip online, some 28,000 have viewed the clip.