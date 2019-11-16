(LIFE NEWS) Research by the Wall Street Journal this week found that Google appears to be manipulating its algorithms to direct people to the billion-dollar abortion chain Planned Parenthood.

The newspaper’s findings provide more evidence of the online and news media bias that pro-life advocates have suspected for years. Huge news corporations and powerful internet companies appear to be trying to silence the pro-life message by suppressing information on their platforms.

According to the Daily Wire, the WSJ journalists found that Planned Parenthood was featured much more frequently on Google than on other search engines when they searched for the term “abortion.”

