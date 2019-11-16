Gwyneth Paltrow, like lots of celebrities and “influencers,” has her own lifestyle brand, called Goop. And this week, Goop released a holiday gift guide that is, um, kinda’ weird.

The guide includes 10 categories, including “The Wellness Junkie’s Gift Guide,” “Gifts for the One Who Has Everything,” “The Kid’s Gift Guide,” and “The Lover’s Gift Guide.”

“The company also has a self-described ‘Ridiculous but Awesome,’ list which has many of the most bizarre recommendations including a $110,000 ‘Modular Prefab Home’ from Precht, a $33,000 double offset smoker from Mill Scale, and a $25,000 custom plant music installation from Data Garden,” Fox News reported.

There’s the Malibu Billiards table at $23,720, an automatic joint roller at $130, and a “restraining arts kit” at $1,350. “Wrist cuffs? Ankle cuffs? Leather-bound paddle? Yes, yes, and ohhh yes. Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM. It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”

Then there’s a copper fire extinguisher at $250 that is “sexy.”

“Because yes, even something as practical and purposeful as say, a fire extinguisher, can skew sexy—this incredibly luxe iteration happens to be a Safe T specialty. Rendered from the sheeniest copper (and done entirely by hand, we might add) this safety-first gift isn’t all function. It’s a surefire gift that aims to please—dads, bros, home chefs, and your prepared-for-anything friend,” the site writes.

There’s also the “Four in a Row Wonderstone Marble Set from Edie Parker at $1,495.”

“Edie Parker has taken the classic four-in-a-row game from family camp to yacht cabin with this handsome marbled game set. But the hand-poured acrylic frame and tokens aren’t just for show—they’re fit to be played for years to come. Game on.”

(For the record, the game it’s modeled after, Connect Four, costs $6.99 at Walmart.)

In the “Gifts For The One Who Has Everything” category, you can pick up a Hermes Brown Clemence Birkin bag — for $10,500. And a pocket knife — for $265. Or grab the gold Chrona chandelier earrings — for $43,200.00.

Paltrow’s fashion, health, and wellness website was in the news in 2017 when Goop told women they should steam-clean their vaginas. The site said the procedure “balances female hormone levels.”

The Skeptic, which describes itself as Britain’s only magazine taking a scientific look at pseudoscience and the paranormal, says it’s all not so. The mag has bestowed upon the company the first ever “Rusty Razor” award as the best promoter of the “worst pseudoscience of the year.”

“This year saw the debut of a new category — The Rusty Razor, for the most audacious pseudo-science. This award was decided by our readers’ votes, and the winner (by a landslide) was Goop, the lifestyle brand championed by actress Gwyneth Paltrow,” the magazine wrote.

Goop has been repeatedly slapped down for its claims. The body stickers, sold by a group called Body Vibes, are “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear,” CNN reported.

But NASA told CNNMoney it doesn’t use carbon material to line its suits, and its current spacesuit has no carbon fibers in it at all. Goop removed the NASA mention from its post after the outlet’s story went up.