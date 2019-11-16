(LONDON GUARDIAN) Chinese troops in Hong Kong have been deployed to help clear roads blockaded by anti-government protesters in a controversial move that could escalate the already high tensions in the Chinese territory.
Dozens of soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), dressed in shorts and T-shirts, jogged from their barracks in Kowloon to the Hong Kong Baptist University where protesters had built barricades to stop riot police entering the campus. Joining a group of residents, they moved desks, signposts, and bricks blocking a road.
Throughout the past five months of demonstrations, the possibility of military interference and the spectre of Beijing’s past violent crackdown on student demonstrators in 1989 hung over the city.