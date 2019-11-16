House Democrats on Saturday released a pair of witness transcripts that are part of their impeachment investigation, opening the latest window into the closed-door interviews that have dominated their examination of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Bloomberg to spend 0M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes MORE’s dealings with Ukraine.

Tim Morrison, a top aide at the National Security Council, testified on Oct. 31, while Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer and top adviser to Vice President Pence, testified on Nov. 7.

Morrison told impeachment investigators about concerns that Trump withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine in order to secure commitments from the country’s leaders to investigate the president’s political rivals.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Yovanovitch impeachment testimony gives burst of momentum to Democrats Five takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony MORE (D-Calif.) in a statement said Morrison confirmed that after a Sept. 1 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Pence, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandNew witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Yovanovitch impeachment testimony gives burst of momentum to Democrats State Dept. official confirms Trump-Sondland conversation on Ukraine probes: report MORE informed a top Zelensky aide that “American military aid was conditioned on the investigations.”

Schiff noted that Morrison notified then-White House national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonHighly irregular: Rudy, the president, and a venture in Ukraine Trump files to dismiss lawsuit from Bolton aide on impeachment testimony Scarborough: Trump is either ‘an agent of Russia’ or ‘a useful idiot’ MORE of the meeting and “was told by Mr. Bolton to go see the lawyers, which he did.”

Williams was among the officials on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, during which the president asked his foreign counterpart for a favor: He wanted Kyiv to open anti-corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg to spend 0M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Obama cautions 2020 hopefuls against going too far left MORE and his son Hunter Biden, who was employed by Burisma in the Obama era.

“Ms. Williams testified that the President’s requests were ‘unusual and inappropriate’ and shed light on ‘possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold,'” Schiff’s statement continued.