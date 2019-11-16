A federal judge in Baltimore advanced a private Christian school’s lawsuit claiming it was removed from a state-funded voucher program because of its religious affiliation.

Bethel Ministries and its Bethel Christian Academy sued the state of Maryland over its requirement that schools in a scholarship program adhere to non-discrimination rule.

Bethel Ministries has affirmed to the state it has not “and will not, discriminate against a student in admissions based on an applicant’s sexual orientation.”

But its handbook also explains it “expects students to align their conduct with Bethel’s belief that biological sex as either male or female is an immutable gift from God, and therefore identify with, dress in accordance with, conduct themselves consistently with, and use the facilities provided for their biological sex.”

TRENDING: House minority leader flat-out calls Schiff a liar: ‘His body language’ told on him

The board for the state’s BOOST school voucher program, Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today disqualified schools that didn’t align with its pro-LGBT agenda.

Worse, the state program demanded that more than $100,000 that had been awarded in previous years to students of Bethel Christian Academy be returned.

The state moved to dismiss the case, insisting officials weren’t liable for their actions, but Judge Stephanie Gallagher disagreed on Thursday.

She explained that Bethel has plausibly alleged that the advisory board’s determination of ineligibility was motivated by the school’s religious affiliation.

“Bethel is ‘unabashedly Christian’ … and has invoked Christian values in all of its materials that are distributed to prospective applicants and their families,” the judge wrote. “Bethel has plausibly alleged that defendants deemed it ineligible for BOOST not because of evidence of discrimination in admissions, but cause of this Christian identity.”

The case was brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of Bethel Ministries and its Bethel Christian Academy against Supt. Karen Salmon and BOOST board participants Matthew Gallagher, Marva Jo Camp, Linda Eberhart, Nancy Grasmick, Elizabeth Green, Beth Sandbower Harbinson and A. Skipp Sanders.

Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for ADF, said: “The government may not discriminate against religious schools simply because it dislikes their religious beliefs. We’re pleased that the court has rejected Maryland’s attempt to shut down this case.

“Bethel Christian Academy offers an academically rigorous and caring Christian education in a diverse environment, but Maryland has refused to play by its own rules, expelled Bethel from a neutral government voucher program without just cause, and demanded the repayment of over $100,000—money that empowered the education of low-income students. Maryland’s families deserve better; that’s why we’re grateful Bethel’s lawsuit can move forward,” she said.

Bethel argued the rules for the state program state that “nothing shall require any school to adopt a rule, regulation, or policy that conflicts with its religious teachings.”

The complaint contends board member Matthew Gallagher pushed hostility to the Christian faith. The board member said the school was “problematic” because faculty, staff and students “are required to identify with, dress in accordance with, and use the facilities associated with their biological gender.”

That, he complained, creates discrimination.

But the complaint contends the state violated the free exercise clause of the First Amendment as well as the free speech clause and due process.

The complaint points out the odd position the state is taking: requiring the school to allow students to choose their “sexual conduct,” even though, as grade school students, it’s an activity to which they cannot legally consent.

The judge, rejecting the BOOST demand that the lawsuit be dismissed, found “it is plausible that the advisory board, in determining that Bethel violated the nondiscrimination provision, unjustly conflated the school’s religious beliefs with discriminatory behavior.”

“This possibility is evinced by the advisory board’s decision to consider Bethel’s eligibility in a closed session, a maneuver that Bethel alleges was a departure from normal procedures.”