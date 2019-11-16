A federal judge has ruled the woman infamously known as the ISIS bride is not a U.S. citizen, denying her request to return to the U.S. from a Syrian refugee camp, BuzzFeed News reported.

Also, per the report, Hoda Muthana, 25, and her 2-year-old son born in ISIS territory cannot receive financial support from her father, a former Yemeni diplomat, without him facing U.S. charges of material support for terrorism.

Judge Reggie Walton ruled, while Muthana was born in New Jersey – the daughter of fired foreign diplomat in October 1994 who still had diplomatic status – U.S. regulations state children of foreign diplomats are not guaranteed birthright citizenship, as they are born under the jurisdiction of another country, according to the report.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Feb. 20 statement. “She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria.”

Muthana’s lawyer, Christina Jump, told BuzzFeed News she might seek to appeal and “pursue any additional options which may be available solely to [her] child.”

Muthana left Alabama in November 2014 and lived in territory under ISIS control until she escaped to a Kurdish refugee camp with her 2-year-old son in late 2018, per the report.

She was once one of the most militant members of so-called ISIS Twitter, urging American Muslims to kill by drive-by shootings and vehicle attacks, according to BuzzFeed News.

“I was really young and ignorant,” Muthana told The Guardian in February. “I believe that America gives second chances. I want to return, and I’ll never come back to the Middle East. America can take my passport and I wouldn’t mind.”