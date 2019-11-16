As Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) campaign for her party’s presidential nomination continues to implode, some in the media are looking for answers.

ABC News shot first, asking if Harris “proof that America isn’t ready for a woman of color as president?” The article began with quotes from Harris making the argument herself.

She had previously spoken about her “electability” several times, and in May she went ahead and wondered whether “America was ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United State of America.” She made the claim on “The View.” This statement set her up with the tired and ready-made excuse in case she lost the primary: It’s because America is racist and misogynist.

Of course, that ignores the two elections of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 nomination. It also ignores the fact that she is currently in a Democratic primary, meaning the people she is calling racist and sexist are her fellow Democrats.

This point seemed lost on ABC as well, since it asked if “America” was ready for a black woman of president, when they were really asking if Democrats were ready for a black woman nominee.

Regardless, the notion that Harris’ failing campaign has anything to do with her sex or race is absurd. She is a bad candidate, like so many others in presidential primaries. She had a terrible track record as a prosecutor in California. She got national attention when she became a senator and seemed to be a star in her party. She thought that was enough to get her the nomination.

But she was not the only Democratic star to run. She’s had to contend with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. They were all also Democrat stars. There was also Sen. Cory Booker, whose campaign never really flourished, and former Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who started on a high but quickly fizzled.

Politico reported Friday that Harris’ campaign aides told the outlet there was a lack of leadership and “discipline” in the campaign. Staffers told Politico that campaign manager Juan Rodriguez and Harris’ younger sister, Maya, are at odds among senior leadership. One senior staffer said Rodriguez has “all the responsibility with none of the authority,” while another said Rodriguez “chose to defer to Maya” instead of taking the lead.

A few weeks ago, Harris laid off most of her New Hampshire staff in order to focus on Iowa, a move that appeared to be an indication her campaign was flailing.

As The Daily Wire’s Eric Quintanar reported, Harris’ campaign has struggled from the start, beginning with her struggle to decide whether she supported the elimination of the private health insurance industry.

She had a shining moment at the first debate where she called out Biden’s prior opposition to busing, but a month later she walked back her position, saying she was merely open to busing. In another debate, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was able to knock Harris off her guard by bringing up the fact that the former California prosecutor “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations” and later laughed about smoking marijuana herself.

Harris’ campaign failures are the result of her past as a ruthless prosecutor and her inability to pick a policy position on multiple issues. Her campaign woes are her own failures and cannot be blamed on her skin color or sex.