ATLANTA — Nearly three years after playing his last NFL game, Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a comeback.

Representatives from more than two dozen teams are expected to attend a workout organized by the NFL at the Falcon’s training facility in Atlanta, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday.

The practice, led by former NFL coach Hugh Jackson, is serving as a job audition of sorts to a man who’s led a team to the Super Bowl. Jackson will be testing his arm strength, conditioning, and mental discipline.

“It’ll be mostly area scouts, but it will be more than 24 NFL teams, and I think that’s a turnout that has to please everybody involved,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL gave Kaepernick five days notice of the practice with no room to negotiate, but that doesn’t seem to deter the 32-year-old.

“I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years,” he tweeted.

The NFL has been criticized for this scheduled practice, as scouts usually attend college football games and coaches are traveling for their weekly games on Saturdays.

“The whole thing seems to me to be a manufactured stunt … We don’t know whether they’re going to send head coach, water boy, cheerleader – we’ll wait and see,” said Mark Geragos, Kaepernick’s lawyer.

The once- star quarterback played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before his career was derailed. Around the time of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election win, Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest social and racial injustice shortly after.

He drew strong criticism from Trump and many others for his peaceful demonstration.

When he became a free agent the next season, no team would sign him, and he eventually sued the league for colluding to keep him out.

The NFL in February settled the collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid had filed. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

“If he has any hope and any chance of returning to the NFL — that time is growing really short,” Schefter said.

