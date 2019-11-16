On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that House Democrats “want to look at all these instances of witness intimidation,” and will decide whether to make witness intimidation an article of impeachment.

Lieu said, “What Donald Trump did looks like witness intimidation, and it’s not a one-off thing that Trump did. He’s done this before. He actually threatened Michael Cohen about his father-in-law, and we have other instances where Donald Trump is trying to intimidate witnesses. We do know that even Fox News hosts were shocked. … So, the Democratic caucus, we want to look at all these instances of witness intimidation, as well as obstruction, and we’ll make a decision as to whether we launch an article of impeachment on that issue.”

