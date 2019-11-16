Louisiana holds its gubernatorial runoff election on Saturday between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone. Polls will close at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the election results. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: Rispone 60.4% (17,048), Edwards 39.6% (11,176) with 1% reporting.

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed. Trump made four electric campaign appearances in the state and asked voters to send Washington a message. He predicted tonight’s results would be the first step in his 2020 reelection campaign.

8:30 PM: Polls close at the top of the hour in Louisiana:

And, here are my estimates of the raw votes Edwards (D) and Rispone (R) might need in each parish to break even statewide. #LAGOV pic.twitter.com/0P1OPLEjEc — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 17, 2019

Louisiana, 3 hours left, get out and Vote for @EddieRispone for Governor. Lower taxes and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump said it best. It’s time to FIRE Liberal John Bel Edwards. Polls are open until 8 PM tonight. Go to https://t.co/5gsPBfdD6Z to find your polling location. #VoteRispone #LAGov pic.twitter.com/Yg9zyESoIL — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) November 16, 2019

Get out to vote before 8 p.m.! If you’re in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote. To find your polling place go to https://t.co/HFz0L1ReoK #lagov #TeamJBE #GeauxVote https://t.co/v064dlP9eu pic.twitter.com/GoVCXFmIDl — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) November 16, 2019

GEAUX VOTE: Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell encourage people to stop and vote at the corner of MLK and S. Claiborne in New Orleans. Edwards’ opponent Eddie Rispone also traveled around the state yesterday to garner support in the runoff. Polls close at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/02LhiiO1MR — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) November 16, 2019