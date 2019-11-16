http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hd0Q3qDVByk/

Louisiana holds its gubernatorial runoff election on Saturday between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone. Polls will close at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the election results. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: Rispone 60.4% (17,048), Edwards 39.6% (11,176) with 1% reporting.

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed. Trump made four electric campaign appearances in the state and asked voters to send Washington a message. He predicted tonight’s results would be the first step in his 2020 reelection campaign.

8:30 PM: Polls close at the top of the hour in Louisiana:

