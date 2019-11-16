Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is failing to garner significant support for his longshot presidential bid nationally, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week shows.

Bloomberg, who signaled his intention to jump into the crowded Democrat primary field this week by filing paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas’ March 3 presidential primary, is failing to see any sort of significant support nationally, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, which surveyed 2,235 adults between November 12–14, 2019, showed only three percent of Democrats and independents supporting the former New York City mayor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) led in support with 19 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 13 percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with six percent support, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) fell to three percent, tying with Bloomberg despite a months-long presence in the race.

The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less:

#National @Reuters/@Ipsos Poll (11/12-14):

Biden 19%

Sanders 19%

Warren 13%

Buttigieg 6%

Harris 3%

Bloomberg 3%

Yang 2%

Booker 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Gabbard 1%

Bullock 1%

Bennet 1%

Steyer 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 0%

Williamson 0%

Messam 0%

Sestak 0%

More on the methodology:

The sample includes 958 Democrats, 848 Republicans, and 249 independents. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Americans been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error. The poll also has a credibility interval ± 3.6 percentage points for Democrats, ± 3.8 percentage points for Republicans ± 7.1 percentage points for independents.

Bloomberg has not received a warm welcome from Democrats, particularly from Warren or Sanders. Most recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a veiled swipe at Bloomberg as well as other Democrats, who appear to be joining the race at the last minute.

She wrote:

Call me radical, but maybe instead of setting ablaze hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids, we instead invest hundreds of millions into winning majorities of state legislatures across the United States? Just a thought!

