Calls for a presidential pardon for Roger Stone have already started on the government’s official petition website.

“We, the undersigned, respectfully request that the President of the United States grant a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Jason Stone Jr.,” reads the petition started by “J.V.” on Friday, the day Stone was found guilty on seven counts, including lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

As of early Saturday afternoon, there were 6,449 signatures, and 100,000 signatures in 30 days will force the White House to respond.

Stone, a self-proclaimed political trickster, had ties to the Trump campaign and might have misrepresented alleged connections to WikiLeaks, which published of Hillary Clinton emails during the 2016 presidential election.

Stone’s family has pleaded for a pardon, but former Stone associate Sam Nunberg told MSNBC the president will not give one because of a political conflicts of interest.

Trump has publicly defended Stone, including via Twitter after the conviction was announced Friday:

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”

And then added in an ensuing tweet:

“A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?”