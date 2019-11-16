Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a veiled shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a speech on Friday, warning that the party was moving too far to the left and that the average American does not agree with their views.

Obama, who made the remarks to some of the party’s top donors at the annual meeting of the Democracy Alliance, said that Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans do not align with the same beliefs that are found on “certain left-leaning Twitter feeds” or “the activist wing of our party.”

Obama’s remark about “the activist wing of our party” appears to be a direct shot at Ocasio-Cortez, who is widely viewed as the face of the far-Left in the Democrat Party.

“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision we also have to be rooted in reality,” Obama said, according to The New York Times. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that.”

“I don’t think we should be deluded into thinking that the resistance to certain approaches to things is simply because voters haven’t heard a bold enough proposal and if they hear something as bold as possible then immediately that’s going to activate them,” Obama said.

“There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff,” Obama added, according to Fox News. “They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.”

Obama’s remark is in direct opposition to what Ocasio-Cortez said during a Friday night interview on MSNBC where she said that her “personal political strategy” is to “come in with the boldest vision possible.”

The comments from Obama came only a few weeks after he offered a similar warning to young people while speaking in Chicago.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically woke and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly,” Obama told an audience at the Obama Foundation Summit. “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids and you know share certain things with you.”

“One danger I see among young people particularly on college campuses — Malia and I talk about this — I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, there is this sense sometimes of the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough,” Obama continued. “Like if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right, or use the wrong verb then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, ‘Cuz man, did you see how woke I was? I called you out! Let me get on TV, watch my show, watch Grown-ish.’”

“That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change,” Obama concluded. “If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.”