Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), announced Friday that he had left his position at the behest of the Trump administration.

Doherty wrote in an email to co-workers the same day that the administration “no longer wishes to have me,” The Washington Post reported.

He also announced his departure from the federal agency via Twitter.

As Tweets from faster fingers than mine have been hinting, today was my last day in service as Executive Director at @USICHgov, at the administration’s request (as is their right.) Incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to serve in this role, and, as importantly … (1/4) — Matthew Doherty ️‍ (@m_j_doherty) November 15, 2019

Doherty was appointed to the role in 2015 under the Obama administration.

The USICH, created in 1987, works to coordinate the federal government’s response to homelessness across 19 agencies, including the Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Labor and Commerce departments, the Post reported.

The ousting of Doherty comes as President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Bloomberg to spend 0M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes MORE attempts to solve the country’s homelessness problem, especially in California.

However, an official with knowledge of the administration’s plans told the Post that the USICH hasn’t been included in conversations regarding what to do about the country’s homelessness problem.

Trump has promised to fix the homelessness problem but has yet to introduce a concrete solution.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up,” Trump told reporters in September. “We’re looking at it, and we’ll be doing something about it.” The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.