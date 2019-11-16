Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezJane Fonda leads DC climate protest for sixth straight Friday Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Trump himself is clearly not satisfied with only one article of impeachment’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Late bids surprise 2020 Democratic field MORE (D-N.Y.) on Friday voiced support for artist Taylor Swift Taylor Alison SwiftThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump grapples with Turkey controversy Taylor Swift ‘obsessed’ with politics, says she’s cautious about celebrity support backfiring for Democrats Police: New Jersey man accused of Taylor Swift break-in arrested after doing doughnuts on Trump golf course MORE on Twitter.

The award-winning singer and songwriter tweeted Thursday about her ongoing battle against record executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Swift’s tweet, Braun and Borchetta, who own the rights to Swift’s older songs, are prohibiting the 29-year-old from performing those songs live.

The freshman congresswoman took to Twitter to show her support for Swift.

“Private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday.

“Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives of retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs. Now they’re holding @taylorswift13’s own music hostage. They need to be reigned in.”

Private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans. Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives of retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs. Now they’re holding @taylorswift13’s own music hostage. They need to be reigned in. https://t.co/mSVeH718Hn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2019