Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is introducing himself to thousands of Democratic activists in California with the message that he’s running to be the president for everyone, not just the party faithful.

Patrick says that doesn’t mean he’s running on a moderate agenda, but he didn’t delve into his own policy goals.

“This is no time for a moderate agenda,” he said. “I’m talking about being ‘woke’ while leaving room for the still waking.”

Patrick’s appearance Saturday at the California Democratic Party’s convention is his first at a major party gathering since his last-minute entrance into the presidential primary.

He says it was hard to tell what his reception was in the room, where he wasn’t met with either loud cheers or boos. He declined to tell reporters which states he plans to focus on in the less than three months before voting begins.

Patrick said his background growing up in poverty in Chicago and going on to work in government, non-profits and business make him a unique candidate in the crowded field. He defended his work at the private investment firm Bain Capital, saying he worked with companies focused on social good as well as building profits.