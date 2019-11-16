The retirement announcement of Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., was lauded by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and lamented by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, drawing a response from King in an N.Y. Post exit interview.

“People say they want bipartisanship but when you do it you get called a traitor,” King told the Post of criticism hurled amid Schumer’s praise heaped on the longtime House Republican this week.

Omar tweeted “good riddance,” calling King an Islamophobe, which prompted King to tell the Post her congressional district “has more people going over being recruited by Islamic terrorists than anyone else.”

“Obviously what she has said has been anti-Semitic,” King told the Post. “[Anti-semitism] has become more acceptable in the [Democratic] party.”

King noted he was a lawmaker who did not hold a straight party-line views, having opposed the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

“[Impeachment] is like the last-ditch nuclear option to use, and it shouldn’t be for sex in Oval Office, and it shouldn’t be for a phone call to the president of Ukraine,” King told the Post, adding President Donald Trump was justified in weighing corruption in Ukraine before releasing lethal military aid.

“Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world,” King added to the Post. “It’s part of U.S. policy, as we give aid, that they be eliminating corruption.”

Amid talk of impeachment going by secret ballot in the House, King suggests it will make it easier for Democrats to vote against impeachment than Republicans to silently break from the president.

“I could see a number of Democrats in a secret ballot voting for the president, even in the House,” King told the Post. “There are a number of Democrats who wish we weren’t going ahead with impeachment.”

After for the 2020 election cycle he has bowed out of, the most centrist Democratic presidential primary options are flawed against more far left candidates.

“[Joe Biden] just doesn’t seem up on his game,” King told the Post. “When you’re out of the arena, it’s hard to come back in. Life changes when you’re out.”

And that includes a recent entry, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a former Republican.

“I don’t see what Mike’s lane is in the Democratic primary today,” King told the Post.