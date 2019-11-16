House Democrats on Saturday released a transcript of closed-door testimony from career foreign service officer and Vice President Pence staffer Jennifer Williams.

Williams was among the officials on the July 25 call between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Bloomberg to spend 0M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes MORE and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She is also one of the only witnesses who has testified that has firsthand knowledge of the exchange.

During the famed July 25 call, the president asked his foreign counterpart for a favor: He wanted Kyiv to open anti-corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was employed by Burisma in the Obama era.

This is one of the many rounds of private testimony that has been released by the House recently. Public hearings in front of the House Intelligence Committee are expected to resume next week.

To read the entire transcript, click here or read below.

Jennifer Williams closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony by M Mali on Scribd